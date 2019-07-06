Luna Stage to present bilingual play ‘Luna’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage will present Ramon Esquivel’s “Luna,” a bilingual play in Spanish and English, for two weekends in July. The play is appropriate for family audiences and is a story of friendship inspired by stories of migrant children and their families. The shows will be Saturdays and Sundays, July 20, 21, 27 and 28, at 11 a.m. at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange.

“Luna” tells the funny and hopeful story of Soledad, who sings and dances with the stars and moon every night. Her family is always on the move, so it’s easier to talk to Luna, the moon, than to other children. But Soledad has always wanted to have human friends, so one day she tries something new. This universal tale will speak to everyone who has ever struggled to make friends and keep them.

The production will include original music by Cooper Davis and features members of StudioLuna’s Performance Conservatory Teen Ensemble in conjunction with adult performers. It is directed by Luna Stage artistic associate Chris Kuiken. Running time is 50 minutes with no intermission. To purchase tickets, visit www.LunaStage.org/LunaThePlay.