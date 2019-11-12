WOHS Drama Club show charmed audiences

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Drama Club members had a challenging task ahead of them as they premiered their fall production of “William Shakespeare’s Long-Lost Play (Abridged).” They had to put together a Shakespearean based-play based on his classic works, integrate the characters, and play multiple male and female roles.

Performances were held at West Orange High School Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

So, how does a group of high school thespians mash up the classics into one homogeneous mixture including Shakespearean dialogue, audience asides and comic timing? It’s impossible, of course, but the actors have a lot of fun trying and succeed nicely.

The production values added to the evening. The behind-the-scenes team of Wendy Mapes Chrzanowski as director, Deb Coen as producer, art teacher Melanie Racanelli as set decorator, tech teacher Max Grossman as set designer, Lauren Grof-Tisza as lighting director and Kirk Roberts as sound director provided solid support. Students Veana Steaphan as stage manager, Ruth Donagher as costume coordinator, Jillian Russell as production stage manager, Andrea Torres as hair and makeup design artist, and Grace Soroko and Morgan Woodridge as prop directors, made transitions and scenes flow together.

A challenging play at the hands of a lesser-talented cast could have been disastrous, but the actors were ebullient, whimsical and humorous. Shout outs go to actors Matt Schwartz, Justin Peters, Khalil Louiegene, Joe Nalieth and Rachel Favetta for the laughs, along with the rest of the cast. In the end, it was, of course, “All’s Well that Ends Well.”

Other stellar members of the cast included Julian Adams, Sebastian Chaviano, Jack Harwood, Ashley Morales, Maura Baker, Ava Donaghy, Abigail Insana, Hailey Miller, Alex Perez, Lance Zeligson, Nyobi Boddie, Gabrielle LeCour, Giancarlo Minervino, Valentina Pappano and Charlie Peterson.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD