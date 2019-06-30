2019 Livingston Summer Concert Series

LIVINGSTON, NJ — For the 11th consecutive year, Regal Bank is sponsoring the Livingston Summer Concert Series, featuring live musical performances every Sunday evening in July. All concerts will be performed from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gazebo at Memorial Field. In the event of inclement weather, shows will be held in the Livingston High School Auditorium.

Regional cover bands will entertain crowds as they settle in on blankets and beach chairs to enjoy the music, picnic food and lawn games. Returning this year to entertain crowds is the B-Street Band, the longest-running Bruce Springsteen tribute band, as well as the ’80s cover band, the Route 80’s. New to the event this year are Epic Soul, and Joey Arminio & “The Family.”

On July 7, Epic Soul will perform soul, R&B and pop hits from yesterday and today; on July 14, Joey Arminio & “The Family” will perform classic doo-wop and oldies tributes; on July 21, the Route 80’s will cover the greatest hits from the 1980s; and on July 28, The B-Street Band will pay tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

“Everyone loves the Livingston Summer Concert Series. This free community tradition continues to be a great time for people of all ages,” said Monte Ehrenkranz, Regal Bank’s vice president of business development. “We’re always thrilled to host this event for our neighbors and give people a fun and affordable way to enjoy those warm summer nights.”

The Livingston Summer Concert Series is organized by the township of Livingston. For more information, call 973-535-7925, ext. 260, or email lbranquinho@livingstonnj.org.