2019 Essex County SummerMusic Concert Series

Connect on Linked in

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 2019 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the Essex County Park System and provides residents with an evening leisure activity to enjoy the parks. This year’s series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, Friday night concerts in Brookdale Park, 13 concerts throughout the county and nine cultural festivals.

“The Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage throughout our historic Parks System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze, and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more. We have an amazing line-up that is sure to entertain and impress,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said.

The SummerMusic Concert Series is being sponsored by Rose Squared Productions and The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. The series is also made possible, in part, by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State.

The 2019 concert series schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 22, at noon at Weequahic Park in Newark, the House Music Festival, with a rain date of Sunday, June 23;

Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at Yanticaw Park in Nutley, Gerard Esposito;

Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at Verona Park in Verona, Jukebox Legends;

Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Branch Brook Park in Newark, a concert by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks spectacular, with a rain location of Victoria Theater in NJPAC without the fireworks;

Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange, a Gospel Festival;

Monday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Weequahic Park in Newark: a concert by Total Soul and a fireworks spectacular;

Wednesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair, a concert by New Power Soul and a fireworks spectacular;

Friday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair, “Wanted DOA” Bon Jovi tribute;

Tuesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Newark, Richard Reiter;

Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange, Layonne Holmes;

Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair, “On the Radio” Donna Summer tribute;

Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. at Riverbank Park in Newark, the Nanny Assis Brazilian Experience;

Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield/East Orange, Bradford Hayes;

Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair, “Shadows of the ’60s” featuring music of The Temptations, the Four Tops and the Supremes;

Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park in Newark, Gordon James;

Wednesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at Vailsburg Park in Newark, Denise Hamilton;

Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair, “Beginnings” Chicago tribute;

Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Newark, La Fuerza Positiva;

Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove, Jersey Sound;

Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair, The Infernos;

Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. in Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange, the Latino Festival;

Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. at Grover Cleveland Park in Caldwell/Essex Fells, Steppin’ Out;

Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at Independence Park in Newark, Frank Valdes;

Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, Julian & Dominique;

Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 8 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange, the Caribbean Festival;

Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park in Newark, the International Food and Music Festival, with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 11;

Sunday, Aug. 11, from noon to 7 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange, Rayfield Morton’s Talent “Gong Show”;

Saturday, Aug. 17, at noon at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange, the House Music Festival;

Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 7 p.m. at Branch Brook Park in Newark, the African Caribbean Festival; and

Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 8 p.m. at South Mountain Reservation in West Orange, Mike Griot’s South Mountain International Blues Festival.

Concerts are held at accessible sites. Persons who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff to their needs. Admission is free. For more information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.