WOAC presents ‘Small Works Members Exhibit’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Upcoming holiday events at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road, designed to appeal to a broad audience of art lovers and supporters, kicks off with a “Small Works Members Exhibition” opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Additional viewing opportunities include gallery hours 90 minutes prior to Luna Stage performances and by appointment until Jan. 11. Exhibiting WOAC members include Balkrishna E., Carol Black-Lemon, Marina Carreira, Lois Condon, Irene Dunsavage, Daniel Epstein, Maria Estrela, Debbie Galant, Joan Gantz, Adam Gustavson, Candice Harris, Kathleen Heron, Mary Howe, Carol Jenkins, Shoshana Kertesz, Cansuela Lawrence, Barbara Motley, Mansa Mussa, Denis Orloff, Geralyn Robinson, Cynthia Sherr-Wolf, Denise Toney, Michelle Trapani and Amy Wax-Orloff.

Additionally, the WOAC’s annual Holiday Boutique Extravaganza returns for two back-to-back weekends, Dec. 7 and 8, and Dec. 14 and 15. Extended hours for shopping are Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The WOAC will be transformed into a shopper’s paradise, featuring holiday treats, soft music, daily door prizes and special coupons from local businesses. An affordable unique and eclectic selection of original art and hand-crafted jewelry also will include hand-knitted neck wraps, honey fresh from the Watchung Mountains, Rock & Roll art, natural bath and body products, luxurious home textiles, upcycled glassworks, fine art pendants and pottery.

Local participating artists include Carol Black-Lemon, Tina Burk, Cheryl Forbes, James Hemmel, Renee Marshall-McKinley, Vivienne O’Neill, Harene Pitter, Timothy Shields, Zena Spevak, Joan Tak and Michelle Trapani.

“What makes our holiday boutique special is the festive, warm and inviting atmosphere we create; it’s a vibe that you simply can’t get online or at the mall,” said holiday boutique Chairwoman Carol Black-Lemon.

For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and Center, email info@woarts.org or visit www.woarts.org.