Musical ‘Bridges’ the gap between funny and dramatic

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center will host a 10-day production of “The Bridges of Madison County” from June 20 to 30, bringing the book-turned-movie-turned-musical to life on the South Orange stage. The Broadway production of the show won Tony Awards for Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score, both by Jason Robert Brown, in 2014, and actress Jennifer Ellis said the music is one of the reasons she wanted to be a part of the show at SOPAC.

“It’s one of the most beautiful scores I’ve ever heard,” Ellis, who is playing Francesca Johnson, the Iowa mother who has an affair with a photographer in 1965, said in a phone interview with the News-Record on June 14. Ellis is playing the role made famous by Meryl Streep in the 1995 movie. “The book is OK, the movie is great because of Meryl, but the musical is one of my favorites. It’s a beautiful story when it’s sung.”

This is the second time Ellis has played Francesca; she first played the role a few years ago in a Boston production. It’s also the second time her costar, Bryant Martin, has been in the show. Martin played National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid in a production of the show in Arizona last year, and welcomed the chance to reprise the role.

“It’s not a big, broad comedy or drama or anything,” Martin said in a phone interview with the News-Record on June 15. “The music is the gel that makes everything work. That’s a testament to Jason Robert Brown and why he’s brilliant. It moves with the plot, the songs are very clear and motivated and not just there for the sake of it. I guess that’s the difference between a musical and a concert.”

Although both of the lead actors have previously been in the show, they are having different experiences than they had in Boston or Arizona. Ellis said new actors, a new director and a new production team always make for a distinct show, regardless of whether the script is the same.

“There’s so much that’s different,” Ellis, who recently moved from Massachusetts to New Jersey, said. “The chemistry is so different. It’s interesting to see it with a different viewpoint, and the direction is always different.”

According to Martin, the performance isn’t the only thing that’s different about a new location. He understands the story in a new way, as well.

“I wasn’t married before when I did it the last time and I am now, so that changes it,” he said. “I’m older now, and that changes the perspective. When you play someone like I’m playing, you want to get into it like that.”

Ellis has been getting into her character as well, and said the role is a physical workout as much as an emotional one. Throughout the rehearsal process, she has also been learning new aspects of the character.

“I’ve been working on vocalizing a lot,” Ellis said. “Singing it is a workout, and I feel like I’ll be better off vocally when it’s over. This has been fun to do again.”

Playing the role again has given her new insight about the show, which she previously believed she knew like the back of her hand. Ellis said she’s noticing lines in the script that didn’t stand out the first time around, and emotional beats that impact her differently than when she first played Francesca.

“It’s fun to see how the lines are the same, but they’re different with different actors,” she said. “There are jokes that I didn’t catch as jokes before and emotional things that hit in a different way.”

The most common response Martin hears about the show from audience members is that it wasn’t what they were expecting when they bought their tickets, but loved it anyway. He said the SOPAC show will also surprise audience members.

“The story is profound,” Martin said. “People see it and say that it’s not what they expected and were surprised, and that’s always what you want to hear.”

Ellis had a warning for anyone who is planning to see the SOPAC production.

“They should bring tissues, because they’ll be weepy,” she said.

