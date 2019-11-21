Middle school parents learn about AileyDance Kids

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 12, the South Orange Performing Arts Center hosted a “Meet & Greet” event to engage and inform middle school parents about the AileyDance Kids Residency Program occurring at both South Orange and Maplewood middle schools. AileyDance Kids is an education extension division of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

This mix and mingle gathering took place in SOPAC’s LOFT, where attendees received literature about the residency and a personal message from SOPAC Director of Community Engagement and Education Linda Beard. Other speakers during the evening included SOMSD Fine & Performing Arts supervisor James A Manno; SOMS Principal Lynn Irby; and Elizabeth Harris, SOMS teacher liaison for the residency. Final remarks were provided by Freddie Moore, rehearsal director for the Ailey Fordham Student Dancers and a faculty adviser in the professional division.