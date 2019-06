This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Local author V.C. Chickering read from and signed copies of her second novel, “Twisted Family Values,” at Words Bookstore on June 21. Prior to discussing her book, Chickering and her band — Tori Erstwhile & The Montys — performed three original songs, which had the audience in stitches. To a packed room, Chickering discussed her writing process and her plans for the future.

Photos by Yael Katzwer