‘Open Essex’ exhibit draws many to Nov. 10 opening

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Gallery at TSTI — the art space at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange — held a festive opening on Nov. 10 for its “Open Essex” exhibit, which has 77 pieces from 30 Essex County artists on display, comprising two-dimensional paintings in various media, photographs and sculptures. The event drew approximately 125 people. This is the first time the synagogue, located at 432 Scotland Road, has mounted an art show that was opened to the wider Essex County art community.

“The participating artists were excited to be involved in this show and are already looking forward to being included in the next one we mount,” said Richard Koch, a photographer who heads TSTI’s art committee.

The gallery opened last spring with an extensive member-only art show, followed by a nature photography exhibit in September. The committee is planning a show for February in honor of Black History Month that will feature works by black artists expressing their experience with civil rights in America.

At the opening, Rabbi Daniel Cohen provided introductory remarks; Koch spoke about the Gallery at TSTI and the “Open Essex” show; and committee member Lisa Suss, who was instrumental in coordinating the submissions, introduced the artists. Attendees enjoyed live music by TSTI members Larry Kantor and Mark Sussman.

The “Open Essex” exhibit will be up until the end of December. Members and their escorted guests may view it when the building is open, preceding and immediately following worship; daytime access is through the religious school lobby.

Artists whose work is displayed are: Sheila Bernard, Gary Berson, Ron Brown, Tina Burke, Noah Chivian, Lyman Dally, Anita Dellal, Thomas Devaney, Jocelyn Fine, Chloe Galkin, Dorothy Ganek, Judy Gould, Ellen Hark, Lisa Jacobs, Jennifer Katz, Simone Klausner, Richard Koch, Carole Lane, Eric Lax, Fred Leonard, Joanne Leone, Jennifer Moses, Marjorie Paradise, Roberta Reynolds, Dan Saland, Margie Samuels, Laura Sheppard, Susan Siegeltuch Witkin, Cindy Wolf and Sandra Wolf.