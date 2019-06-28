Holy Trinity Church’s God, Science and Art Summer Program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This summer, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 315 Main St. in West Orange, will hold its annual God, Science and Art Summer Program for the youth of the church and the community. Camp will be Saturdays through July 27 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for children ages 8 to 18.

Each session will start with a prayer and a reading from the creation story in the Bible to establish the connection between creation, science, and the gift of nature and life. The program will encourage youth to care for the environment.

The program will continue with its science component, using RadioShack electronic kits and robotics to discover how everyday items function. The program also has some hands-on projects with painting, drawing and music. Every summer, the program introduces new topics of advanced mathematics.

The participants will be addressed by several professionals who will speak about their careers so that the youngsters realize there are numerous options for their future lives in various vocations. There will be presentations of graphic art, the art of cartooning, the art of journalism, information technology, communications and others.

To participate, contact Rev. Miguel Hernandez at 973-476-4226.