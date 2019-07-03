West Orange Arts Council presents ‘The Future is Feminist’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present “The Future is Feminist” from July 10 to July 27 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. The artists’ reception will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“The Future is Feminist” is an exhibit of mixed media work by Newark-based and local women artists who imagine and explore a future that’s inclusive of all races, sexualities, gender expressions, sizes, abilities and creeds. Participating artists are Marina Carreira, Suzy Carreira, Doris Cacoilo, Christine Da Cruz, Kween Moore, paulA neves, Luisa F. Pinzon Romero, Lillian Ribeiro, Jillian M. Rock, Danielle Scott and Shannon Stoia.

“The exhibit showcases art as social justice practice, with each piece working towards a vision of an equal, just and intersectional future,” said Marina Carreira, West Orange Arts Council member artist and exhibit curator. She is a founding member of Brick City Collective, a multicultural, multimedia group of Newark-based artists working for social change.

“The Future is Feminist” has been featured at several New Jersey galleries before coming to the West Orange Arts Center. Gallery hours are Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit www.woarts.org

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.