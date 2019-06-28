Kids and teens, design your new SOPL card!

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The July 15 deadline is approaching for children and teens to enter the contest to design South Orange Public Library’s new child and teen cards. With the new cards, children and teenagers will have fine-free borrowing.

This contest is open to children and teenagers who live in South Orange. Contestants’ artwork can be any size, but should be in landscape format. All artwork must be submitted in two-dimensional format. Digital, sculpture/3D artwork and photos must be scanned/photographed and printed for submission.

Download an entry form at http://www.sopl.org/childweb/AboutPageAssets/images/Design%20YOUR%20Library%20Card.pdf. Entry forms must be completed, signed by a parent/guardian and attached to the artwork. Entries may be dropped off at SOPL any time during library hours. No submissions will be accepted after 9 p.m. on Monday, July 15. Each contestant can submit up to two entries.

Artwork will be judged by a panel of librarians, library board members and local artists. Winners will be announced in mid-June. Winners will be selected by ability to communicate the essence of the library, artistic talent, imagination and creativity.