Ostrowsky and Goldman named NJPAC board co-chairs

NEWARK, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky, of South Orange, and New York City resident Steven M. Goldman, a senior partner in the corporate department at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, have been elected co-chairmen of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center board of directors, succeeding John R. Strangfeld, retired chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial Inc. The co-chairmanship went into effect July 1.

“From the time of its first imagining by Gov. Tom Kean and Ray Chambers, the arts center has been blessed with extraordinary volunteer leaders. Their business expertise and civic activism have positively informed the exponential growth of NJPAC’s work and mission over a generation,” NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber, of Newark, said. “I extend great gratitude to John Strangfeld for his service during the transformation of our business model over the last five seasons, and I look forward to partnering with Barry and Steve, who put wisdom and heart into everything they do.”

Elected to the NJPAC board in 2017 and a current member of its executive committee, Ostrowsky has championed a strong partnership between RWJBarnabas Health and the arts center for promoting wellness in the community.

“I’m incredibly impressed with NJPAC’s commitment and mission,” Ostrowsky said. “I think NJPAC’s greatest gift is its willingness to invest in the lives of the people who reside in the community, and it does so in a culturally competent way. Its program is led — and has been led — by people who are genuinely devoted to elevating lives.

“NJPAC’s mission and the mission of the organization that I oversee are not only very much complementary, but to a great extent overlap, obviously from a slightly different perspective,” he continued. “I look forward to working with outstanding partners, Steve and John, to improve our community.”

Goldman was an early advocate for the creation of the arts center, beginning about a decade before its opening in 1997. His nine-year tenure on the board includes chairmanships of the operations and finance committee and of the board of managers of Theater Square Development Co., the subsidiary for NJPAC’s real estate projects. He also serves as assistant treasurer of the NJPAC board.

“In particular, I think a lot of the initiatives in arts education are very important. We can continue to expand the availability of these programs not only in Newark but around the state as we continue to develop the campus,” Goldman said, referring to a $20 million gift to NJPAC from the Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation for construction of an arts education and community center. “The center is going to be a great place for everyone in the city because it will have so many avenues of outreach in every age bracket.

“I’m really pleased that Barry Ostrowsky is going to be co-chair with me and I’m looking forward to working with him, John Schreiber and the rest of the management team to make certain that the arts center continues to be a national leader for cultural literacy,” he continued.