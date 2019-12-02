Holiday concert to benefit Achieve’s music program

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Don’t miss the Achieve Foundation’s annual holiday concert with Broadway’s “Charlie Pollock & Friends” on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Columbia High School Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Sponsored by the Pollock Properties Group, this concert features an incredible rock band that brings down the house with magical orchestrations, incredible voices and a whole lot of fun for the entire family. Currently the artists scheduled to appear are SOMA’s own Charlie Pollock, Kevin Kern, Elizabeth Welch, David Josefsberg, Paul Nolan and Becky Gulsvig.

The event is free and family-friendly, and every dollar of donations goes toward the Achieve Foundation’s Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative, which was founded to help repair instruments for the entire SOMSD, provide funding to in-need students for the rental of their band/orchestra instruments, and to provide private music instruction and instruments to prodigiously talented students.

For more information, visit www.VanessaPollockMusicInitiative.com. To reserve tickets, visit www.AchieveFoundationTickets.com.