JESPY hosts second Rock the Block Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Boldly talented bands, great games, loads of giveaways, a water dunk tank and more will be on deck at the second Rock the Block Festival, also known as D.A.P. Fest. Sponsored by JESPY House and Judi House Fund, the event will take place Saturday, July 13, from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 Irvington Ave., South Orange, rain or shine.

D.A.P. Fest — D.A.P. stands for Defining Abilities as Performers — spotlights the talents of bands and singers with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Performing throughout the afternoon will be the J Street Band, the JESPY House Glee Club, Sal Aversano, Jesse and the Fancy Cats, Vasco and a number of special guests. The day will be filled with live music, contests with prizes, food and fun! Come celebrate the talents of these amazing performers.

In existence since 1978, JESPY House serves 250 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities ranging in age from 18 to 71. Visit www.jespy.org for more information.

Photos Courtesy of JESPY House