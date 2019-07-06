Luna Stage 2019-2020 season to explore what it means to be ‘American’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage’s 2019-2020 season features bold new plays that examine the power of independence, the value of freedom and what it means to be “American.” Season passes are now on sale for the six-play season, which features two world premieres, the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award-winner for Best New Play, and the launch of Luna’s new American Voices Series.

From Oct. 17 to Nov. 10, Luna Stage will have the world premiere of Jenny Lyn Bader’s “Mrs. Stern Wanders The Prussian State Library,” a fantastical new drama inspired by real events. Johanna Stern will become one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century, but at the moment, no one has heard of her, or even of the name she writes under, Hannah Arendt. She is merely a graduate student with one book under her belt. Karl Frick is a young officer, recently promoted from the criminal police force to the political police force, a new division in 1933 Berlin. His first interrogation in this new job promises to be his most challenging one.

“The story of Arendt’s arrest and imprisonment and how she first became ‘stateless,’ not widely known even to readers and fans of Arendt, feels especially relevant to reimagine today,” Bader said. “And the insight and courage she showed in those dark times made it possible to survive then and leave us a legacy of wisdom and inspiration now.”

From Feb. 6 to March 1, Antoinette Nwandu’s “Pass Over,” the winner of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Play, exposes the unquestionable human spirit of young black men who dream about a promised land they’ve yet to find. In the show, Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner talking smack, passing the time and hoping that today a miracle will come. They stand by a lamppost in a present-day ghetto, but it’s also a plantation, and it’s also Egypt, a city built by slaves. This play is a provocative mashup of “Waiting for Godot” and the Exodus saga.

From April 16 to May 17, Luna Stage will have the world premiere of J. Stephen Brantley’s comedy “Shruti Gupta Can Totally Deal,” a Bollywood-tinged romance that explores what it means to be an American in the months following the 2016 election. Shruti is a Dreamer, aka a DACA recipient, in her senior year of medical school at CUNY. She lives very efficiently in the apartment above her uncle’s jewelry store in Queens, and leaves the drama to her brother Raj, the soon-to-be-married prince of the family. Then an unexpected encounter with Irish actor-musician Liam threatens all of Shruti’s practical plans. As their romance blossoms, they navigate cultural traditions, ICE raids and newly unfettered racism.

“I’m so excited that Shruti will make her debut at Luna Stage, a place devoted to timely new plays that take on urgent issues with complexity and compassion,” Brantley said. “We live in complicated times and I can think of no place better to premiere a contemporary multicultural activist rom-com than Luna.”

In conjunction with these MainStage productions, Luna will inaugurate the American Voices Series, featuring three solo pieces to be presented in the newly-renovated Luna 2 theater. These dynamic performances include Susan Hyon’s “Soo Jin Pretty Nail,” opening Sept. 20, and Dipti Bramhandkar’s “American Rookie” in January 2020. A third soon-to-be-announced production is slated for March.

For more information and to purchase season passes, visit www.lunastage.org.