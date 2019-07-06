Experience ‘Butterfly Tent Safari’ at ECEC

ROSELAND, NJ — The “Butterfly Tent Safari” is an interactive display where visitors can observe hundreds of butterflies while walking through a tent at the Essex County Environmental Center, 621B Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland. The safari will be open from Saturday, July 13, to Saturday, July 27. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.; Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and closed on Sundays. Admission to the tent comes with a suggested donation.

In addition to the public viewing times, the Environmental Center is offering butterfly-themed family programs that include access to the butterfly tent on Saturdays, July 13, 20 and 27. Admission is the family programs is charged and pre-registration is required. Participation in these programs also includes time in the butterfly tent. The schedule is as follows:

On July 13 at 12:30 p.m., “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will take participants on a butterfly parade around the trails and learn about a day in the life of a monarch butterfly; this event is appropriate for children ages 3 to 5 years;

On July 20 at 10:30 a.m., “Buzz into Action with Insect Education,” a family fun and hands-on presentation about bugs and butterflies; appropriate for children ages 5 and older; and

On July 27 at noon, the “Butterfly Gardening Workshop” will be led by Essex County Rutgers Master Gardener Jean Greeley, who will talk about butterfly gardening; appropriate for adults and children 8 years and older.

Additionally, during the month of July, “Bold, Brilliant Butterflies of Northern New Jersey,” a photography exhibit by Janet Markman, will be on display at the environmental center.

For more information, call the Essex County Environmental Center at 973-228-8776.