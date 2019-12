SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Village invites the community to attend a gingerbread house decorating party on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the corner of West Fairview and Irvington avenues.

Children will be able to decorate a gingerbread house, craft snowflakes and design ornaments. There will be music, hot chocolate, eggnog and snacks. The event is free and open to the public.