Senior holiday party in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Department of Senior Services will hold a holiday party on Friday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Manor, 111 Prospect Ave. in West Orange. The party will include a sit-down luncheon, entertainment, live music, dancing, a cash bar and door prizes.

Admission is charged. Tickets will be sold through Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon through the Senior Services Department at 66 Main St., Room 207, West Orange. For more information call Laura Van Dyke and Noelia Perez at 973-325-4105. For transportation, call 973-325-4134 by Monday, Dec. 23.