Annual tree lighting rings in holiday cheer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Residents gathered on the lawn in front of Town Hall on Dec. 7 for the town’s annual tree-lighting ceremony, after a full day of trolley tours of historic West Orange and breakfast with Santa Claus at Washington Elementary School. Musicians from the Vienna Music School performed before dancers from Unique Performing Arts Center turned the front steps into a stage.

“The whole day went great,” Mayor Robert Parisi said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on Dec. 9. “It was perfect weather to start the holiday season with.”

Parisi and each member of the Township Council led a tour, and Councilwoman Michelle Casalino said the trolleys were full of knowledge-seeking residents all day. It was the first year that two trolleys ran simultaneously.

“They were packed all day; we had a lot of people come out,” Casalino said in an interview with the Chronicle at the event. “This is my favorite thing we do all year.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic