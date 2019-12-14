West Orange fifth-grader performs at Radio City Music Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — St. Cloud Elementary School fifth-grader Kyan Bashkoff had the experience of a lifetime performing alongside 50 fellow young singers at Radio City Music Hall on Dec. 7.

Kyan and the New Jersey Youth Chorus select choir group Coro Vivo performed “Pat-a-Pan” and “Come In” before the annual Rockettes Christmas Spectacular. Coro Vivo is a select choir of boys with “unchanged voices” in grades four through eight from across the state. Earlier this fall, Coro Vivo sang the national anthem at Citifield during Pete Alonso’s record-breaking 53rd home run of the year. The group also appeared at the Intermediate Youth Choir Festival held at Montclair State University’s Cali School of Music.

Coro Vivo provides a supportive environment where boys can develop their voices as they change and naturally develop. The New Jersey Youth Chorus has five different choirs dependent on age group and voice maturation. Weekly rehearsals are held in Chatham.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD