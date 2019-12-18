Five CHS band students selected for North Jersey Area Bands

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Five members of the Columbia High School band program were recently selected as members of the 2019-2020 North Jersey Area Honor Bands.

Rosalie Baron, a junior flute player; Lauren Kasdan, a sophomore French horn player; and Nosh Schloff, a senior French horn player, were all selected as members of the Area Symphonic Band. Seth Peiris, a sophomore bassoon player, and Daniel Maloof, a senior French horn player, were selected as members of the Area Wind Ensemble, with Peiris earning the position of principal player for his section. Moreover, Peiris earned the highest score of all students auditioning on bassoon, earning him first place above the other students auditioning.

“We are all very proud of these students and their wonderful accomplishment,” said Peter Bauer, director of bands at Columbia. “They have worked hard and accomplished so much, and will represent our school and band program with distinction and pride.”

The North Jersey Area Band concert will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. at Mount Olive High School.