AIDS Memorial Quilt came to TSTI in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — A section of the famous AIDS Memorial Quilt, the largest piece of community folk art in the country, was on display recently at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange.

The TSTI Social Justice Task Force hosted a special educational event, “AIDS Quilt: Meaning and Remembrance,” on Dec. 8 for members with information about the quilt’s role in raising awareness and publicizing vital information about the AIDS pandemic and its part in social justice. The presentation and discussion covered the changing meaning of the quilt over time, and the effectiveness of art as a tool for organizing and activism. Participants also reflected on the Jewish values of community and memory, and the importance of passing down those values from generation to generation.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt is under the custodianship of the NAMES Project Foundation Inc., which stages more than 1,000 quilt displays annually. In early 2020, the quilt, which currently comprises more than 48,000 panels, is moving from Atlanta to its new permanent home in San Francisco.