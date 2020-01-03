Montclair Studio Players mount ‘It’s Only A Play’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Studio Players kicks off 2020 with Terrance McNally’s “It’s Only a Play.” Performances run Thursdays through Sundays, Jan. 10 through 25. All shows are at 8 p.m., except Sundays, which are 3 p.m. matinees.

In “It’s Only a Play,” it’s the opening night of the play “The Golden Egg” on Broadway, and the wealthy producer is throwing a lavish party in her Manhattan townhouse. Downstairs the celebrities are pouring in, but the real action is upstairs in the bedroom, where a group of insiders have staked themselves out to await the reviews. The result? A hilarious combination of narcissism, ambition, childishness and just plain irrationality that infuse this glimpse behind the scenes.

The cast features Montclair’s Bill Barry, Troy Hall, Faith Blasi and Stephanie Hedges; Verona’s Kevin Ohlweiler; Hoboken’s Ted Cancila; and New York City’s Chad Anthony Miller. “It’s Only A Play” is directed by Peyton Thomas, of Montclair.

Tickets can be purchased online at studioplayhouse.org/tickets or by calling 973-744-9752. Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place, off Valley Road near the Acme, in Upper Montclair.