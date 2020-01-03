Register to audition for Paper Mill’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, will hold auditions for students to be a part of its prestigious Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and August Musical Theater Intensive for 2020 on Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 8, at Montclair State University, College of the Arts/Life Hall, 1 Normal Ave. in Montclair.

Students who earn coveted spots in the July Conservatory are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill’s professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert at Paper Mill Playhouse on July 31 and Aug. 1, titled “New Voices of 2020: Oh, the Places We’ll Go!” The concert is the culmination of the five-week program. There are three companies: senior for ages 15 through 18, junior plus for ages 13 and 14, and junior for ages 10 through 12.

An audition appointment is required. To request more information or to schedule an audition appointment, send an email to summer@papermill.org or call 973-315-1666. For audition guidelines and other important information, visit www.papermill.org/education/summer-training.

“Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and August Intensive are two of the finest young artist professional development programs for musical theater in the United States,” Paper Mill’s Producing Artistic Director Mark Hoebee said. “It is amazing to see these young performers learn, grow and improve themselves toward becoming professional artists and demonstrate that in a performance produced by leading industry professionals.”