West Orange High School percussion band performs at Juilliard

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School Percussion Ensemble had the incredible opportunity to perform at Juilliard School of Music on Dec. 14 during the Juilliard Pre-College Inaugural Percussion Ensemble Festival. The ensemble performs under the direction of Michael Denburg.

In addition to West Orange, Mantra Youth Percussion, Percussion on the Sound, Ridgewood High School Percussion Ensemble and Juilliard Pre-College Percussion Ensemble performed.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD