Film festival kickoff sells out

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Film Society kicked off its 15th West Orange Classic Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the AMC movie theater in West Orange’s Essex Green complex. The kickoff screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” sold out.

Pictured from left are Jake from Passaic Park; film critic Stephen Whitty, who wrote “The Alfred Hitchcock Encyclopedia”; Patricia Mitrano; and Bob Mcgee. Whitty led a post-screening film discussion.

Next up is a screening of “Casablanca” on Jan. 12 and then “West Side Story” on Jan. 19. Tickets are available at www.amctheatres.com or www.fandango.com.