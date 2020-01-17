Strollers season continues with family favorite ‘How the World Got Wisdom’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, the Maplewood Strollers community theater continues its 88th season with a show for children of all ages, “How the World Got Wisdom,” at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7; and at both 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 8, and Sundays, Feb. 2 and 9.

A multiethnic, multigenerational celebration, “How the World Got Wisdom” depicts a collection of folktales mined from the rich treasure of African legend. These fables are enacted through dance, music, stories and scenes. While portraying the colorful wealth of African history and folklore, the fables also make their morals relevant to contemporary life.

Featured in the cast of are Eleanor Qureshi, Violet Hanson, Zoe Hanson, Mercer Barton-Griffin, Alanna Veneziano, Bria Bounds, Molly Graham, Dylan Graham, Oliver Decheser, Dan Gold, Chavi Dock, Asmiri Valerio, Beth Seales-Hanson, Vicki Ridley, Melyssa Searcy, Carol Cornicelli and Idris Kevin Talbott. The production is directed by Amanda Feliciano and Dena Daniel. Music and choreography is by Carol Cornicelli, with inspiration from Yahaha Kamate. Oliver Decheser, Dan Gold and additional drumming circle friends provide the percussion.

Visit www.thestrollers.org for information and to purchase tickets, or call 973-761-8453 to reserve tickets.