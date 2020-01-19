Free concert for the whole family in South Orange

By on Comments Off on Free concert for the whole family in South Orange

Photo Courtesy of Innes Borstel

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Symphony will hold its free family concert Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. in the main auditorium of South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road, South Orange. Susan Haig, of South Orange, will lead the orchestra in family-friendly music selections by Tchaikovsky, Ponchielli, Gabrieli and Britten. There will be a musical instrument “petting zoo” during intermission. The concert will also feature SOMS’ select chorus and orchestra. A reception follows the concert. For more information, send an email to southorangesym@aol.com.

  ,

Free concert for the whole family in South Orange added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS