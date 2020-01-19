Free concert for the whole family in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Symphony will hold its free family concert Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. in the main auditorium of South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road, South Orange. Susan Haig, of South Orange, will lead the orchestra in family-friendly music selections by Tchaikovsky, Ponchielli, Gabrieli and Britten. There will be a musical instrument “petting zoo” during intermission. The concert will also feature SOMS’ select chorus and orchestra. A reception follows the concert. For more information, send an email to southorangesym@aol.com.