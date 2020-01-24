WOHS alumna nominated for Grammy in World Music

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2001 graduate Nathalie Joachim has been nominated for a Grammy in the World Music category for her album “Famn D’Ayiti.”

The accomplished flutist, vocalist and composer explores her Haitian heritage and the music of its iconic female artists in her first solo album, written for flute, voice, string quartet and electronics, and recorded with Chicago’s Spektral Quartet.

Joachim played flute in the marching band while at West Orange High School. Upon graduation in 2001, Joachim attended Juilliard School of Music. She has worked with top musicians and ensembles; is a former member of Eighth Blackbird; and is a co-founder of Flutonix, an urban art-pop duo that performs everything from classical to Indie music. Her skills as a composer are in high demand and she regularly writes for instrumental and vocal artists, as well as dance and interdisciplinary theater.

The Grammys will be televised Jan. 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.