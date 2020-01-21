MAPSO storytellers share at event that benefits hunger-relief efforts

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The MAPSO Storytelling Show returns to the Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. The show revolves around real stuff that happens to real people: funny stuff, sad stuff, everyday stuff that’s random and puzzling and true. Ordinary local people share their life experiences on stage. The results are touching, authentic and entertaining. Audiences love this show, and for the storytellers, it’s an incredible growth experience.

Especially exciting for Jan. 25 is the headliner, Norbert Leo Butz, award-winning Broadway, television and film actor and singer. The show’s host and producer, Boo Trundle, teaches “The Art of Storytelling” at the SOMA Adult School. Trundle participates regularly in Moth StorySLAM events in New York City. Other storytellers include Alia Covel, Sarah Paige, Sara C. Clarke, Stephanie Hoeler, Kris Ohleth, Katharine Houston-Voss, Norrie Feinblatt, Debbie Halpern and Felix Sockwell.

All proceeds from the show go to MEND, a hunger relief network based in Essex County. Tickets are charged and may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mapso-storytelling-2020-tickets-86804878729?aff=ebdssbeac.