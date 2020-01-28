WOHS musicians accepted to North Jersey Regional groups

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Accolades and awards continue for the West Orange School District’s performing arts program as five musicians were accepted to the North Jersey Regional Band, three vocalists were accepted to the North Jersey Region I Choir and one musician was accepted to the North Jersey Region I Orchestra.

The North Jersey Regional Band accepted euphonium player Matthew Veal and percussionist Jack Klausner into its wind ensemble; and trumpeter Stanley Lim, trombonist Aiden O’Gorman and percussionist Vincent Egan into its symphonic band.

“Our musicians successfully competed with students from 86 other high schools in northern New Jersey to be part of this prestigious honor band,” band Director Lew Kelly said, adding that the students played at a concert at Parsippany Hills High School on Jan. 26. “They will also be auditioning for the New Jersey All-State Band.”

Altos Elena House and Andree Celestine, and tenor Joseph Florendo successfully auditioned and were accepted into the North Jersey Region I Choir.

“Our students will be performing in concert on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Morris Knolls High School,” choir Director John Hellyer said. “We are very proud of them and all who auditioned.”

West Orange High School sophomore Ayush Narain was accepted to the New Jersey High School Region I Orchestra. He will perform alongside other talented musicians Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. at James Caldwell High School.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD