WOHS dance program to present ‘Evolving’ on Jan. 30

Emma Correia, Davionna Phillips, Cameron Bridgers, Kennedy Fort-Foskey, Angelyne Silverio and Breanna Dannestoy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s dance program will present “Evolving” on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, 51 Conforti Ave. Admission is free and the community is invited.

Now that dance has been part of the high school curriculum for four years, the structure is fully in place for the four-year program.

“The program is helping to bring more connections and awareness to the rich dance community that exists in West Orange,” dance instructor Melissa Sande said.

Students have the opportunity to take dance classes for all four of their years at the high school. Many of the students in the program participate in a number of dance organizations after school, outside of school and during the summer. Current dance programs students Maya Elvie, Nyah Wise and Steve Brizuela worked during summer enrichment to facilitate dance classes for elementary and middle school students.

Dance students take trips to see live dance performances in New York City and across New Jersey. The advanced level class had the opportunity to attend Montclair State University’s Dance Day, where students took classes with master teachers and were able to see Class of 2019 graduate Jonathan Najera perform.

“Jonathan Najera is in his first year at Montclair State University in the dance program and is loving it, and three WOHS alumni came back to teach master dance classes to our students and choreograph for the concert,” Sande said, referring to Class of 2017 graduates Cameron Bridgers and Kennedy Fort-Foskey 17, and Class of 2019 graduate Kristian Reynolds. “All three are still active in dance in college as well.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD