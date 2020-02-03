A conversation with Jeremy O. Harris, author of ‘Slave Play’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Vanguard Theater Company will partner with Montclair Film to present a conversation with acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris, author of the Broadway sensation “Slave Play,” as he discusses the art of writing, the power of representation and the works that have made him one of the theater’s most electrifying voices. This event will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 67 Church St. in Montclair.

This program is presented as part of the “Level Forward >> Screen Forward” initiative, a new film release network designed to build strong, direct and socially-purposeful relationships between independent filmmakers and diverse communities.

Vanguard Theater Company Artistic Director Janeece Freeman Clark will moderate the discussion. Copies of the “Slave Play’ script will be available for purchase and signature at this event. Tickets can be purchased at www.montclairfilm.org.