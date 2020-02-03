WOAC, WOAHO present ‘Sharing Our Stories’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council and the West Orange African Heritage Organization present “Sharing Our Stories,” an exhibit celebrating black family heritage and pride, curated by Carol Black-Lemon, from Saturday, Feb. 8, through Saturday, Feb. 29, at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. An opening reception will be Saturday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.

This unique exhibit concept, which includes photographs, memorabilia and artifacts, has been designed to pay homage to the black American cultural experience through the family stories of ancestors. In preparation, Black-Lemon and team have offered a series of collage workshops at the arts center to help artists and non-artists assemble their items into collage boards for the exhibit. The work will also be accompanied with an artist statement, story or poem that provides insight into each piece.

“We invited folks to bring anything they wanted to display, and have been overwhelmed by the diversity of the materials,” Black-Lemon said. “The stories I have learned from the participants have made this project a much more powerful and enriching experience than I even envisioned. I look forward to seeing these personal story collages fill the West Orange Arts Center during Black History Month.”

Photos Courtesy of Deneise Smith