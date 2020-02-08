Montclair Studio Playhouse voyages to Oz

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — “The Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum, adapted by Erin Detrick, comes to Montclair Studio Playhouse with performances Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. from Feb. 15 to 23.

When Dorothy drops into the Land of Oz, only one thing is certain: She must find a way back to Kansas. A funny and fast-paced journey down the Yellow Brick Road ensues, as Dorothy and her new friends travel to the fabled Emerald City to meet the Great Oz. When Oz demands a steep price for sending her home, a perilous new adventure begins. Full of possibilities, this imaginative adaptation captures the heart of Baum’s classic tale.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.studioplayhouse.org/tickets or by calling 973-744-9752. The Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place in Upper Montclair.

Photos Courtesy of John Fraissinet