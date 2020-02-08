Montclair Studio Playhouse voyages to Oz

By on Comments Off on Montclair Studio Playhouse voyages to Oz

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — “The Wizard of Oz,” by L. Frank Baum, adapted by Erin Detrick, comes to Montclair Studio Playhouse with performances Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. from Feb. 15 to 23.

When Dorothy drops into the Land of Oz, only one thing is certain: She must find a way back to Kansas. A funny and fast-paced journey down the Yellow Brick Road ensues, as Dorothy and her new friends travel to the fabled Emerald City to meet the Great Oz. When Oz demands a steep price for sending her home, a perilous new adventure begins. Full of possibilities, this imaginative adaptation captures the heart of Baum’s classic tale.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.studioplayhouse.org/tickets or by calling 973-744-9752. The Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place in Upper Montclair. 

Photos Courtesy of John Fraissinet

  

Montclair Studio Playhouse voyages to Oz added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS