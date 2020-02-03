Two CHS juniors display artwork at Kean University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School photography students Shakawath Hussain and Benji Rothman, both juniors, were chosen to exhibit their work in the 32nd annual Emerging Artist High School Art Exhibit at Kean University at the James Howe Gallery

Hussain’s selected art is a silver print called “Shadow & Manhole” and Rothman’s is a silver print called “Samuel.”

The Emerging Artist Exhibition is sponsored annually by Art Administrators of New Jersey and hosts a diversity of student art from more than 30 New Jersey school districts.

Photos Courtesy of James Manno