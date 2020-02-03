Reading ‘Spun: A Brother/Sister Rock Musical’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — American Theater Group’s Reading Series brings theater-lovers together with playwrights and actors and offers audience members the exciting opportunity to help shape new works. Following the read through, guests are invited to participate in a panel discussion with the playwright, director and cast. This event will be Sunday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

For the first Reading in 2020, ATG presents “Spun: A Brother/Sister Rock Musical,” a high-octane musical about lost childhoods and unfulfilled dreams, weaving together life’s pain, beauty and, of course, comedy. The book is by Emily Goodson with music/lyrics by Jeremy Schonfeld, and the reading will be directed by Gabe Barrie. The cast includes Max Sangerman and Brook Wood.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For more information, visit AmericanTheaterGroup.org.