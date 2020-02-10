WO color guard invitational features Adaptive Color Guard performance

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network Colorguard Competition, held at West Orange High School on Jan. 25, dazzled the crowds with athletic dance routines and featured a performance from the first-ever West Orange High School Adaptive Color Guard.

The new program was developed by color guard members Sophia Cordoba, Julia Giovine, Brielle Hunter, Melanie Maciejak, Chloe Megden, Abigail Oliver and Kiley Smith, with advisers Mallory DeMarco, Michelle Hartley and Matthew Pouy. The group performed “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s “Moana.” View the performance online at https://www.facebook.com/woschools/videos/476587429646003/?v=476587429646003.

The West Orange guards performed in exhibition as the hosts of the competition. The junior varsity color guard performed “The Witching Hour” and the varsity color guard performed “Behind the Mask.” WOHS seniors Giovine, Maciejak and Jhianna Sutton were recognized for their participation and commitment in the color guard.