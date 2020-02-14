Orchestra students entertain residents at Care One on Super Bowl Sunday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School orchestra teacher Catherine Solino found a unique way to entertain residents at Care One in Livingston on Super Bowl Sunday. Orchestra members Ayush Narain, Kimberly Lema and Gabriel Infante joined Solino and her therapy dog, Trooper, for a visit to Care One to create a collaboration of pet and music therapy.

“The students performed several classical songs for the residents while Trooper the Cavalier shared his love. Everyone enjoyed our visit and the beautiful music,” Solino said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD