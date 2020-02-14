Playwrights vie for top prize in Theater Project short play competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Which play will be voted audience favorite: the romance, the thriller or the comedy? And which author will take the $500 Judge’s Award?

Join The Theater Project in Maplewood at its showcase of seven short plays in the seventh annual one-act play competition, THINK FAST, from Feb. 21 to 23 at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood. The contest, open to playwrights in the New Jersey-New York area, invites the audience to vote for their favorite short play. Votes are tallied and winners announced at an open reception following the Sunday afternoon performance.

“It’s never an easy decision and we like to remind everyone who participates that a competition is just an excuse to bring talented people together,” Theater Project Artistic Director Mark Spina said.

The company invited submissions last fall and chose seven plays to be showcased in the event. The finalists are Phillip Way, Noelle Gizzi, Della Brown, Lawrence Rinkel, Gabrielle Wagner, Nathan Christopher and George Cameron Grant.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The audience is asked to vote for their favorite plays after each show. A special award for “Audience Favorite” along with the $500 Judges’ Prize will be announced. In addition to Best Play, a panel of judges will also vote on awards for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director.

Tickets may be purchased online www.thetheaterproject.org or at the box office before each performance.

Photos Courtesy of Rene Atchison