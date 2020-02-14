Vanguard to present ‘For the Love of Charlie Brown’ at Montclair Art Museum

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Students from Montclair, South Orange, West Orange, Newark and other towns in Essex County will present “For the Love of Charlie Brown” at the Montclair Art Museum this weekend. The musical features all of the beloved “Peanuts” characters and songs from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Snoopy” and various Peanuts television specials. Each show will be preceded by a special art project, making this a Valentine’s Day weekend event for the whole family.

Presented by Vanguard Theater Company, the show will have four performances: Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. All shows will be at MAM, 3 S. Mountain Ave. in Montclair.

“For the Love of Charlie Brown” is part of a special program called DREAM VTC, and is made possible by grants from Investors Foundation, The New Jersey Council on the Arts and TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tickets are available at https://vanguardtheatercompany.org.