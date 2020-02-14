Vanguard to present ‘For the Love of Charlie Brown’ at Montclair Art Museum

Photo Courtesy of Jessica Sporn
Students from the surrounding area make up the cast of ‘For the Love of Charlie Brown.’ Standing, from left, are Maddie McHugh of Rutherford High School, Molly Belle McKenzie of Chatham High School, Lillian Braun-Arnold of Montclair High School, Maximillian Bley of Cicely Tyson High School, Gaby Beredo of St. Dominic Academy, Lydia Ryan of Maplewood Middle School, Freddie Ramirez of Glen Ridge High School, Trevor Lavigne of Cicely Tyson High School, Rylee Allen of Glen Ridge High School and Bailey Edelman of Millburn High School; and seated, from left, are Abigail Insana of West Orange High School, Ren Bailey of Chatham High School, Alana Smith of Morristown Beard School, Nyobi Boddie of West Orange High School, Matteo Celleri of Seton Hall Prep, Riley Hahn of West Orange High School, Sophia Curran of Leonila High School and Yasmeena Sharif of Newark Academy.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Students from Montclair, South Orange, West Orange, Newark and other towns in Essex County will present “For the Love of Charlie Brown” at the Montclair Art Museum this weekend. The musical features all of the beloved “Peanuts” characters and songs from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Snoopy” and various Peanuts television specials. Each show will be preceded by a special art project, making this a Valentine’s Day weekend event for the whole family.

Presented by Vanguard Theater Company, the show will have four performances: Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. All shows will be at MAM, 3 S. Mountain Ave. in Montclair.

“For the Love of Charlie Brown” is part of a special program called DREAM VTC, and is made possible by grants from Investors Foundation, The New Jersey Council on the Arts and TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tickets are available at https://vanguardtheatercompany.org.

