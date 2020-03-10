‘Picturing Nutley,’ a photo contest

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Historical Society is looking for entries for “Picturing Nutley,” a photography contest open to all residents of the town.

“More than 100 Nutley photographers entered the first Picturing Nutley contest last year,” said Barry Lenson, art historian of the Nutley Historical Society. “We were thrilled to see pictures of what people loved most about our town — landscapes, but also pictures of people, buildings and events. We are again pleased that Essex County has awarded us a grant again this year so we can continue Picturing Nutley for a second year.”

Photographs should be submitted online through the official contest website, www.picturingnutleycontest.org. Entrants must reside in Nutley. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 31. Each entrant may submit up to three photos. All submissions will be judged by the board of trustees of the Nutley Historical Society, and decisions of the judges are final. Winners will be notified on or about Sept. 15. There are three divisions: eighth grade and younger; high school; and adult. Grand prize winners will receive monetary awards.

For more information, contact Lenson at www.barrylenson@yahoo.com.