Audition for Luna Stage’s Teen Summer Performance Conservatory

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage’s Summer Performance Conservatory for young artists, ages 12 to 17, returns for 2020, led by teaching artist and Broadway veteran Karl Kenzler. Auditions will be held at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange, on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m.; and by appointment. Students selected for the program will collaborate on a devised play that they will perform on Luna’s MainStage theater in July.

Students who are accepted to the conservatory will spend four weeks learning the skills to develop and perform their own original theater piece with Kenzler, a professional Broadway, film and television actor. Using theater games, field work and improvisation, each student artist will create an original character, write monologues and scenes, and rehearse in preparation for eight public performances at the end of the session.

A maximum of 12 actors will be accepted into the program, all of whom are guaranteed speaking roles with substantial featured dialogue. Up to five additional slots are available for students interested in stagecraft, directing, technical theater and stage management.

Applicants should prepare one minute of text: a monologue, poem or anything else they can theatricalize; and one minute of music: sing a song, play an instrument, percussive dance or anything else with rhythm or movement. To book an audition appointment, email holly.lehren@lunastage.org.

Classes and rehearsals will be July 6 through 30, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Performances will be July 25 and 26, and Aug. 1 and 2 at 2 p.m. In addition, the actors will have the unique experience of performing the same show at different venues as a touring company from July 27 through 30. Conservatory tuition is charged; need-based scholarships are available.