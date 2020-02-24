‘Winter came at Marshall School in concert

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Marshall School Elementary School students, led by music teacher Ashley Grutta, created a musical performance on Feb. 20 based on the book “When Winter Comes.” In this cross-content learning venture, students also learned the xylophone and percussion accompaniment to an original song composed by Grutta called “Winter’s Here,” and they created a dance to go along with the original song. Additionally, the participating second-grade music students also composed their own melodies based on text from the story, which they performed on xylophones.

