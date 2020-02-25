MMS students to present musical ‘13’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Middle School presents the musical “13” on stage from Feb. 28 through March 1. In the musical, Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents’ divorce. Surrounded by an array of simple-minded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?

Performance dates are Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, 7 Burnet St. in Maplewood. To purchase tickets, visit maplewoodms.booktix.com.