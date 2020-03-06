CHS to present ‘Matilda’ musical

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School will present “Matilda: The Musical” for two weekends. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony-winning musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, “Matilda” has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing though; the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

At the Columbia High School Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13; Saturday, March 14; Friday, March 20; and Saturday, March 21. Matinee performances will be at 3 p.m. on Sundays, March 15 and 22. For tickets or more information, visit www.chsmusicals.com.