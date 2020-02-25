WOHS senior wins prestigious Scholastic Silver Key award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior and AP art student Ruth Donagher has been awarded a Silver Key in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards competition for her self-portrait.

More than 100 arts and literary organizations partner with Scholastic annually to select top works of art and literature from students spanning grades seven through 12 in 29 categories. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Last year, Scholastic received more than 350,000 entries for review.

“I am so proud of Ruth’s accomplishment and her passion for art and hard work deserves much recognition,” WOHS AP art teacher Heather Young said.

Donagher’s award-winning self-portrait is only one in a series of recognitions for the talented artist. She has also received two back-to-back Governor’s Awards for costume and set design at the annual Thespian Festival Chapter Select Competition and designed an award-winning mural for the Nikhil Badlani Foundation featuring Nikhil’s Pledge, now law in the state of New Jersey.

Students receiving Gold Keys, Silver Keys, honorable mentions or American Voices & Visions nominations are celebrated within their communities through local exhibitions and ceremonies.

“I’m very excited and honored to be at the Montclair Art Museum,” Donagher said. “It’s a great opportunity to get out into the community and it’ll be a lot of fun to appreciate all of the hard work of the other students I’ll meet there.”

Donagher’s work, along with other top artists, will be on view at the Montclair Art Museum, 3 S. Mountain Ave., during the Scholastic Arts reception on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD