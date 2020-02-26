WOHS step teams will head to national competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ab-Salute, the West Orange High School boys step team, and Nu Theta Omega, the girls step team, took first and fourth place, respectively, at the Youth Step USA New Jersey Regional High School Stepping Championship, held Feb. 15 at West Orange High School.

Both teams will now compete at the 2020 National High School Stepping Championship on May 23 at Newark Symphony Hall.

“The boys and girls put on two great shows and we are excited for Nationals,” boys coach William Farley said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD