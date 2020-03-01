Harp and violin concert to be held at Glen Ridge church

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m., music lovers can enjoy the sounds of harpist Merynda Adams and violinist Christopher Collins Lee at Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. For more information, visit www.glenridgeconcerts.org.

Adams is an in-demand soloist and chamber musician, performing throughout the United States, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Canada. She has performed with the NJ Symphony Orchestra and many other notable orchestras, and off-Broadway for “The Fantasticks.” She often collaborates with Lee, and their CD, “Romantic Duos,” was released in 2019.

Lee studied violin and composition at Curtis and Juilliard, earned a doctorate degree and was a Fulbright scholar. He has been awarded many top international music prizes and, as an official musical ambassador of the U.S. Department of State, has played thousands of concerts worldwide, including 40 solo concert tours of Asia. He plays the celebrated 1771 “Accardo” violin made in Turin, Italy, by Giovanni Baptista Guadagnini.

Following the concert, audience members are invited to mingle with the performers over refreshments in the “Blue Room” at the church.